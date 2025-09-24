KCMS/SPIRIT 105.3 & KWPZ/PRAISE 106.5 Welcome Taylor Mills

Taylor Mills joins CRISTA Media CRISTA Media, part of the Seattle-based CRISTA family of ministries, has announced the addition of renowned on-air talent Taylor Mills to the programming team for Contemporary Christian Music stations KCMS/SPIRIT 105.3 and KWPZ/PRAISE 106.5. CRISTA Media, part of the Seattle-based CRISTA family of ministries, has announced the addition of renowned on-air talent Taylor Mills to the programming team for Contemporary Christian Music stations KCMS/SPIRIT 105.3 and KWPZ/PRAISE 106.5.



Beginning the week of October 13, 2025 Mills will host a live afternoon show on SPIRIT 105.3, serving western Washington listeners from 2:00-6:00pm each weekday.





In addition to hosting “Afternoons with Taylor,” Mills will be tasked with helping to create and customize a new morning show for PRAISE 106.5, the Bellingham-based station that serves listeners both in northwest Washington and lower mainland British Columbia.



Mills arrives at CRISTA Media after a distinguished tenure hosting Houston’s top-ranked evening show on 89.3 KSBJ. Her 30-plus year radio odyssey includes stints in New York, Nashville and Cincinnati, and now moves on to Seattle, where she will be based.









“It is with great excitement that we welcome Taylor to the CRISTA Media family,” shared SPIRIT 105.3/PRAISE 106.5 Director of Programming & Content, Ty McFarland. “Her voice and talent is known wherever Contemporary Christian music can be heard, and we are blessed that she has answered a call to see how God will use her here in the Pacific Northwest. Her warmth and professionalism are going to quickly endear her to our incredible listeners of SPIRIT 105.3 and PRAISE 106.5.”

Stated Taylor Mills: “I’m so thankful for this opportunity to serve in a Christ-centered environment where the mission is bigger than ourselves. I cannot wait to see what God has in store as I begin this new chapter at CRISTA Media!”



CRISTA Media, established in 1954, is dedicated to broadcasting messages of hope and faith to inspire and uplift communities in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Through music, ministry, and meaningful connection, CRISTA Media aims to honor God and share His love with every listener.

