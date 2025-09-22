Recognition and Badge Pinning ceremony at Shoreline Fire

Monday, September 22, 2025

Fire Chief Matt Cowan with honorees
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Last Thursday, September 11, 2025, Shoreline Fire proudly held a recognition and badge pinning ceremony honoring our dedicated personnel.

Fire chief Matt Cowan with honorees
Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire

We are excited to announce the following:

Medical Services Officer
  • Bjorn Hodneland
Class 51 Paramedic Class
  • Shaun McGrath
  • Brad McCollum
  • Shelby Sakoda
  • Heather Reed
  • Jeremy Benson (not pictured)
  • Ricki Creger-Zier (not pictured)
Class 52 Paramedic Class
  • John Clark
  • Hans Hurn
  • Tess Parkhouse (not pictured)
Transfer
  • Spencer Cannon (not pictured)
This achievement represents years of commitment, training, and perseverance. We are grateful for their hard work, professionalism, and the vital role they play in keeping our community safe.


