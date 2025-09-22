Recognition and Badge Pinning ceremony at Shoreline Fire
Monday, September 22, 2025
|Fire Chief Matt Cowan with honorees
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Last Thursday, September 11, 2025, Shoreline Fire proudly held a recognition and badge pinning ceremony honoring our dedicated personnel.
We are excited to announce the following:
Medical Services Officer
- Bjorn Hodneland
- Shaun McGrath
- Brad McCollum
- Shelby Sakoda
- Heather Reed
- Jeremy Benson (not pictured)
- Ricki Creger-Zier (not pictured)
- John Clark
- Hans Hurn
- Tess Parkhouse (not pictured)
- Spencer Cannon (not pictured)
