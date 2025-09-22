Recognition and Badge Pinning ceremony at Shoreline Fire

Bjorn Hodneland

Shaun McGrath

Brad McCollum

Shelby Sakoda

Heather Reed

Jeremy Benson (not pictured)

Ricki Creger-Zier (not pictured)

John Clark

Hans Hurn

Tess Parkhouse (not pictured)

Spencer Cannon (not pictured)

Class 51 Paramedic ClassClass 52 Paramedic ClassTransferThis achievement represents years of commitment, training, and perseverance. We are grateful for their hard work, professionalism, and the vital role they play in keeping our community safe.