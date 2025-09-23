Mud Bay to match ALL customers’ pet food purchases on September 27, 2025 in donation to PNW Shelters and Rescues

Saturday, September 27, 2025 by donating an equal amount of pet food and supplies to animal welfare organizations in the community. Local independent pet retailer Mud Bay will match all customer pet food purchases on Neighborhood Pet Store Day,by donating an equal amount of pet food and supplies to animal welfare organizations in the community.



“Shelters are stretched thin right now, and food is one of their biggest needs,” said Mud Bay Co-CEO Marisa Wulff, “and we know our customers; they’re animal lovers just like us, and together we can make a real difference for local shelters.”



All pet food sales—in any of the 60+ stores or online at Mudbay.com—on Neighborhood Pet Store Day will be matched by an equal amount of donations from Mud Bay to one of 20 PNW animal welfare partners.



Taking place annually on the fourth Saturday of September, Neighborhood Pet Store Day is a national celebration of pet retailers, created to spotlight the power of shopping small and local as well as the bond between independent pet retailers and their customers.



“While we’re celebrating Neighborhood Pet Store Day, we thought it would be a great time to also team up with our loyal and unbelievably caring customers, and help give back to all the wonderful communities we serve,” said Wulff.



Founded in Olympia in 1988, family and employee-owned Mud Bay has grown to become the PNW’s largest independent pet retailer, with 65 locations and over 500 employees in Washington and Oregon.





Mud Bay locations are well-known for their welcoming environments, in-depth knowledge of pet food and supplies, and ongoing commitment to animal welfare—donating over $1 million annually to animal welfare organizations in the PNW.





Locally, Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) in Ballinger Village is one of the shelters to benefit from the donations.





"Partnering with Mud Bay for Neighborhood Pet Store Day means the world to our team at Seattle Area Feline Rescue (both the people and the kitties)!

"Food and supplies donated by generous partners are monumental in helping us keep all kitties in our care happy and healthy while they make their way into loving homes, and make it possible for us to provide continued support to all the families in our community who need a little extra help caring for the pets they love so dearly." - Dylan Shaffer, Community Support Manager











