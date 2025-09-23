Shorecrest cross country team does well in The Mook meet in Oregon

Shorecrest cross country team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools The Shorecrest cross country team had great success in The Mook meet in Tillamook Oregon on September 20, 2025 competing against approximately 80 other teams, many of which are very high ranking in the region.









Our runners far exceeded all hopes and expectations for this race with 26 out of 37 athletes running personal bests in the 5k distance!Additionally, the girls team is currently ranked 2nd in the state in the 3A division. One runner broke the overall Shorecrest school record in the 5k distance with a time of 18:10 and two other girls finished with times of 18:38 and 18:55, both breaking the 5k sophomore school record.Our top three boys in the elite category were freshmen! Two of them broke the previous Shorecrest freshman record for the 5k distance with times of 16:20 and 16:28 and the third boy ran a time of 17:46. All three boys have been a great addition to the team and have an exciting future ahead.Shorecrest will be hosting our home meet on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 3:30pm in Hamlin Park. The competing teams will include Kamiak, Everett, Meadowdale, and Sultan. This is a great opportunity to come to a nearby meet and cheer on the runners!Kelly HjelleShorecrest Cross Country Assistant Coach