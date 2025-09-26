Starbucks is closing stores
|Starbucks on 15th NE just south of NE 145th will close
Starbucks is closing stores - reportedly up to 125 nationally. A number of them are in Puget Sound. The list varies and some stores that are not on the list have shuttered their doors, or told their customers they are closing.
Starbucks has said they will update their app this weekend to reflect the closures.
Here are some of the stores around our area that are closing:
- Aurora: the Starbucks at 13025 Aurora Avenue N
- Bothell: Thrasher’s Corner Starbucks at 2020 Maltby Road
- Edmonds: The Starbucks at 21920 Highway 99 in Edmonds
- Lynnwood: two Starbucks locations are closing,
- one at 19931 Pacific Highway and
- the other at 2902 164th Street SW
- North Seattle: the Starbucks at 14359 15th Avenue NE
- Woodinville: 13780 NE 175th Street
