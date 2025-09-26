Starbucks is closing stores

Friday, September 26, 2025

Starbucks on 15th NE just south of NE 145th will close

Starbucks is closing stores - reportedly up to 125 nationally. A number of them are in Puget Sound. The list varies and some stores that are not on the list have shuttered their doors, or told their customers they are closing.

Starbucks has said they will update their app this weekend to reflect the closures.

Here are some of the stores around our area that are closing: 

