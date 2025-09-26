Rabid bat found near Arboretum

Photo courtesy Public Health A rabid bat was found in Seattle on September 23, 2025 at A rabid bat was found in Seattle on September 23, 2025 at 1726 Boyer Ave E. This is a residential road near Washington Park Arboretum.









Anyone who might have had contact with this bat (even if not bitten) could be at risk and should seek medical evaluation immediately or call Public Health at 206-296-4774 to determine if rabies preventative treatment is necessary.Rabies is life-threatening but is treatable if caught early and treated before any symptoms develop.Public Health reports finding a rabid bat in Seattle/King county about every 2-3 years.