Stacy Jones Birthday Harmonica Blowout at Aurora Borealis October 10, 2025

Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



All ages welcome — come join the party!

The 2nd Annual Stacy Jones Birthday Harmonica Blowout Friday October 10, 2025 at 8pm at the Aurora Borealis. Doors open 7pmPresented By Washington Blues Society and Lee Oskar HarmonicasCelebrate Stacy Jones’ birthday in true blues fashion! The Stacy Jones Band takes the stage for a night packed with powerhouse harmonica jams and special guest performances by Joe Cook, Joel Astley, and Jonathan Pitman.