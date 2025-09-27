Stacy Jones Birthday Harmonica Blowout at Aurora Borealis October 10, 2025
Saturday, September 27, 2025
The 2nd Annual Stacy Jones Birthday Harmonica Blowout Friday October 10, 2025 at 8pm at the Aurora Borealis. Doors open 7pm
Presented By Washington Blues Society and Lee Oskar Harmonicas
Celebrate Stacy Jones’ birthday in true blues fashion! The Stacy Jones Band takes the stage for a night packed with powerhouse harmonica jams and special guest performances by Joe Cook, Joel Astley, and Jonathan Pitman.
Don’t miss this high-energy evening of music, celebration, and unforgettable talent.
All ages welcome — come join the party!
More information here
Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
