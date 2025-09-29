Sunday sign waving protests continue

Monday, September 29, 2025

Photo by Pamela Mieth

By Pamela Mieth

Increasingly fanciful statements and mounting authoritarian directives by President Trump and his surrogates last week drew 60 area residents to Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, including a handful out for the first time.

The mood felt both more determined in the wake of the effort of many to redefine legitimate criticism as illegal and Trump's order to send troops to "war-torn" Portland, and more buoyant as many drivers honked their horns in agreement with the many sign-wavers.

Photo by Sandy Labyris
One Shoreline resident had this to say about why she shows up every week:

"The administration is a dumpster fire and I’d like to be a part of putting it out. Small actions can have big results. I believe in democracy and kindness."

In addition to the horn honks, a lively soundtrack to the event at the Aurora Ave N and N 205th St intersection was provided by bluetooth speakers playing earlier era protest songs and Dolly Parton's classic workers' anthem "9 to 5."

The "Social Justice Sundays" event, organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, also collected donations of food, toiletries and school supplies, as well as several bags of trash from the roadway and sidewalks that volunteers took home for disposal.


