Join us for October Visiting Days at Northwest Girlchoir
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Curious what singing in a treble-voiced choir is all about? Students in grades 1-6 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal.
We welcome all girls and gender identities beyond the binary, fostering inclusivity and diversity within our community. Learn more and sign up here.
Rehearsal Visit Options:
Parents of visiting singers are welcome to hang out in our Family Room during the rehearsal. There will be an opportunity for parents/guardians to enter the classroom as well as ask questions from NWGC staff. We hope this little glimpse can inspire your singer!
Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary.
- Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, October 14 | 4:30-5:15pm
- Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, October 13 | 5:00-6:00pm
- Raku (Auditioned Choir Grades 4-5) – Tuesday, October 14 | 5:00-6:15pm
- Tarab (Auditioned Choir Grades 5-6) – Monday, October 13 | 5:00-6:30pm
Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community. Come find your voice at Northwest Girlchoir!
Questions? Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.
Northwest Girlchoir rehearsals are located inside North Seattle Church at 2150 N 122nd St, Seattle by Haller Lake.
