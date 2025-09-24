Join us for October Visiting Days at Northwest Girlchoir

Wednesday, September 24, 2025


Curious what singing in a treble-voiced choir is all about? Students in grades 1-6 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal. 

We welcome all girls and gender identities beyond the binary, fostering inclusivity and diversity within our community. Learn more and sign up here.

Rehearsal Visit Options:
  • Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, October 14 | 4:30-5:15pm
  • Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, October 13 | 5:00-6:00pm
  • Raku (Auditioned Choir Grades 4-5) – Tuesday, October 14 | 5:00-6:15pm
  • Tarab (Auditioned Choir Grades 5-6) – Monday, October 13 | 5:00-6:30pm

Parents of visiting singers are welcome to hang out in our Family Room during the rehearsal. There will be an opportunity for parents/guardians to enter the classroom as well as ask questions from NWGC staff. We hope this little glimpse can inspire your singer!

Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary. 

Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community. Come find your voice at Northwest Girlchoir!

Questions? Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.

Northwest Girlchoir rehearsals are located inside North Seattle Church at 2150 N 122nd St, Seattle by Haller Lake.


Posted by DKH at 11:49 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  