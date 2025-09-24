Watercolor & Dream Workshop at The Creativity Loft October 1, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Laura Kiyoi and workshop participants

Watercolor & Dream Workshop at The Creativity Loft
Wednesday October 1, 2025 from 6:30-8:30pm

Our dreams - ideas, wishes, or hopes - need stability and a "home" to expand from.

In this workshop, you'll be guided with watercoloring to discover what home means to you so you can best fuel what you really want.

Walk away with a tangible snapshot of your dream fuel in watercolor, clear next steps, and tools to get unstuck on your dream journeys.


Experience guided by creative career coach and watercolorist, Laura Kiyoi.

These workshops are a sacred space for dreaming and community at The Creativity Loft in Shoreline every first Wednesday of the month.


No experience required & supplies provided.

Tickets: Watercolor & Dream


