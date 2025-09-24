Watercolor & Dream Workshop at The Creativity Loft October 1, 2025
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Wednesday October 1, 2025 from 6:30-8:30pm
Our dreams - ideas, wishes, or hopes - need stability and a "home" to expand from.
In this workshop, you'll be guided with watercoloring to discover what home means to you so you can best fuel what you really want.
Walk away with a tangible snapshot of your dream fuel in watercolor, clear next steps, and tools to get unstuck on your dream journeys.
These workshops are a sacred space for dreaming and community at The Creativity Loft in Shoreline every first Wednesday of the month.
The Creativity Loft 1539 NE 177th St D, Shoreline, WA 98155
No experience required & supplies provided.
Tickets: Watercolor & Dream
