What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – September 24 - 30
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Shoreline is brimming with community this week, from milestone celebrations and framers markets to art exhibition, Oktoberfest, mushroom foraging, and workshops on media literacy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Celebrate 25 Years of Third Place Commons!
Friday, September 26 7:00 PM - Sunday, September 28 2:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Join us September 26–28 for a full weekend of music, family fun, and community as we celebrate 25 years of Third Place Commons! The festivities begin Friday night with Swing Street and an open dance floor. Saturday brings a full day of live music, kids’ activities, Birthday Bingo, a Founders Forum, cake, balloons, and more—including special performances from children’s music legend Nancy Stewart, flute artist Peter Ali, and the Mark Dufresne Band. On Sunday, enjoy live music, face painting, and fresh produce at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, plus a mall-wide sidewalk sale all weekend long. Don’t miss this milestone celebration—there’s something for everyone!
For a schedule of events, go to Celebrate 25 Years of Third Place Commons!
Destination Shoreline at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, September 27
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Stop by the Destination Shoreline booth at the Shoreline Farmers Market for your last chance of the season to snag a Shoreline Is My Happy Place tote bag. Enter our drawing for a $50 gift certificate for the new Destination Shoreline Store and view the new merch in person. Pick up a Shoreline is my Happy Place postcard and chat with our real estate partner Kate Ledbetter, Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Can’t wait to see you there!
RBCA Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 27
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vault 177
Prepare your Dirndl & lederhosen for Oktoberfest! In what has become a favorite annual tradition, your Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) is once again partnering with our friends at Vault 177 for the fourth annual Richmond Beach Oktoberfest. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 27, and promises to be even bigger and better than ever. This family-friendly event will once again be held outdoors with tents (rain or shine) in the parking lot of Spin Alley/Vault 177. Hangout in a community setting while your kids are occupied and having fun! There's something for everyone!
Final Art Exhibition Artist in Residence G.G. Silverman
Sunday, September 28
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
All are welcome to attend the final showing, where the completed artworks will be shown, and available for collecting. There will also be a spoken word performance by invited writers. A portion of the proceeds from each artwork sale will be donated to Puget Soundkeepers Alliance, whose mission it is to protect and enhance the waters of the Puget Sound. The sculptures and mixed media pieces will mainly utilize children’s toys, children’s clothing, baby name books, and other items like plastic bags and plastic bottles to create a haunting installation that calls our attention to what may be lost if we don’t take action against climate change. In addressing our future grief now, will we be inspired to change?" Learn more about G.G. Silverman here.
Hunting for Mushrooms in the Fall in the Pacific Northwest
Tuesday, September 30
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Learn how to get started foraging for fall mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest! Puget Sound Mycological Society Past President Marian Maxwell will explain the basics of mushroom hunting in the fall in Washington. She will discuss the permits that are required, the most sought-after fall mushrooms, cooking and preserving your harvest, the dangers to watch out for and where to start to find your own secret spots! Registration is through the Shoreline Library.
Fake News, Real Laughs: Identifying misinformation
Tuesday, September 30
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
In preparation for November's elections and on the eve of the 2026 midterms, be an informed member of the public by attending this free workshop on propaganda, false news, misinformation, and artificial intelligence. This is an 18+ event. Food and light beverages will be available. Register here.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
