Celebrating a key milestone in enhancing access to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

SEATTLE (Sept. 19, 2025) – HNTB joins the Port of Seattle in highlighting a key milestone in the Roadway Improvements project aimed to alleviate the crowding and congestion along the departure and arrival drives at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.





The opening of the new Upper/Departures Drive, along with the completion of the westside retaining wall, is a highly visible step in the project evolution to travelers entering SEA Airport.





As one of the fastest-growing airports in the U.S. for more than a decade, this milestone is just one part of SEA’s broader efforts to modernize its infrastructure, ensuring that the airport can meet the needs of more than 52 million travelers annually while maintaining a smooth, seamless experience for passengers.



Roadway improvements include two new southbound lanes, which serve as dedicated lanes for shuttles, taxis and airport parking access.





These upgrades also feature expanded curbside access, signage improvements and advanced stormwater treatment systems to remove pollutants before they reach nearby streams.









This milestone also marks the transition to the next phase of improvements at SEA. With the new upper drive lanes now open, construction will shift to grading the area between the upper and lower drives. Behind the scenes, significant utility upgrades have been completed to support these improvements, providing long-term operational efficiency and sustainability. HNTB served as lead designer, working closely with the Port of Seattle throughout planning and execution.




