Black Angus /125th Street Grill site will become affordable housing

Groundbreaking for the new housing complex was done in July, 2025.

Drone photo by David Carlos, taken 9-23-25. Looking southwest.

: The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is first building a 7-story, 90-unit affordable housing complex on the site for homeless and low-income seniors.: 130 units for workforce housing with room for families, commercial space. (Workforce housing is for middle-income workers who don't qualify for low-income housing but can't afford market-rate housing.)