Black Angus /125th Street Grill site will become affordable housing
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
The property where the 125th Street Grill and Black Angus Motor Inn once stood at 12241-12245 Aurora Ave N, Seattle will become affordable housing.
There will be 2 phases:
|Groundbreaking for the new housing complex was done in July, 2025.
Drone photo by David Carlos, taken 9-23-25. Looking southwest.
Phase 1: The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) is first building a 7-story, 90-unit affordable housing complex on the site for homeless and low-income seniors.
Phase 2: 130 units for workforce housing with room for families, commercial space. (Workforce housing is for middle-income workers who don't qualify for low-income housing but can't afford market-rate housing.)
The 125th St Grill and Black Angus Motor Inn are already demolished.
Drone photo by David Carlos, taken 9-23-25. Looking east.
The construction company is Runberg Architecture Group.
Per Runberg's website: "When completed, the two phases combined will create a vibrant, mixed-age community in an underutilized corner of a rapidly developing neighborhood in north Seattle."
|This is an early conceptual rendering of the Phase 1 building
Courtesy www.lihihousing.org
The City of Seattle Office of Housing is awarding $9 million for the project. per the LIHI Housing website:
"Additional funding for the project includes $5 million from the state Housing Trust Fund and 9% tax credits from Washington State Housing Finance Commission. LIHI received a HUD 202 Senior Housing award that provides rental assistance for 90 units.
"This will ensure long term affordability as seniors will pay 30% of their income for rent. Senator Murray included $3 million in the HUD budget."
There is no published completion date for Phase 1. There is no published start date for Phase 2.
