WeatherWatcher: Fall has arrived, and Monday marks the end of sunny days

From the archives, fall colors October 1st, 2023

Photo by Carl Dinse Fall has arrived, and colors are already changing throughout the region. Enjoy the weather on Sunday, as it looks to be our last dry day for a while. The storm train is arriving late Sunday night and into Monday morning.





Sunday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures up towards the mid 70's. After that, we cool down and rain arrives by around midnight Sunday night. All next week looks rainy, and there is even a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mix for Wednesday.





Temperatures are expected to range with highs in the 60's, and lows in the 50's for most of the week. Tuesday is an exception with a high temperature expected near 70°F.





Rain is expected off and on all next week. The rainiest days are expected Monday and Thursday. Forecast models indicate that we could get between three quarters of an inch of rain or up to around 1.25 inches of rain by end of day Thursday.





Last week's weather highlights:

High temperature: 73.2°F (Saturday)

Low temperature: 48.7°F (Monday morning)

Rainiest day: 0.60 inches (Sunday)

Average temperature: 58.9°F, (0.4°F below average) Daily High and Low Temperatures for September

at the Echo Lake Weather Station (compared to average)



We ran just barely below average last week in temperature. So far for the entire month, we've averaged 61.8°F where the historic average at the Echo Lake Weather Station for September is 61.5°F.





I would call temperatures this September well within average for the month to date.





Total accumulated rainfall for September to date,

compared to historic average at the Echo Lake Weather Station





Last Sunday's storm helped a lot, but we're going to have to get at least another inch and a quarter of rain to make up the difference.











For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com



I'm expecting a good run at the rainfall in the last few days of the month, but I do not think we'll reach average by the time we reach the end of September.

Rainfall for the month so far is a different story. We are still far below average for rainfall totals.