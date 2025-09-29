Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forum at City Hall

Doors open: 6:00pm

Candidate Forum: 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Informal meet-and-greet: Until 8:00pm

Two-minute opening statements from each candidate

A moderated Q&A session led by Dr. Tim C. Norton, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce

One-minute responses, with a 30-second rebuttal if a candidate is named

“This Candidate Forum is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen Shoreline’s business and civic community by ensuring access to informed dialogue and civic engagement,” said Kevin Barrett, President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

“We encourage residents and business leaders alike to attend and participate in shaping Shoreline’s future.”





