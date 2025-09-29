Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forum at City Hall
Monday, September 29, 2025
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to host a Candidate Forum on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:30pm in the Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
This important community event will feature candidates running for seats that Shoreline voters will decide in the upcoming election. The forum provides residents, businesses, and community leaders an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates and better understand their priorities and perspectives.
Event details
- Doors open: 6:00pm
- Candidate Forum: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Informal meet-and-greet: Until 8:00pm
The format will include:
- Two-minute opening statements from each candidate
- A moderated Q&A session led by Dr. Tim C. Norton, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
- One-minute responses, with a 30-second rebuttal if a candidate is named
“This Candidate Forum is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen Shoreline’s business and civic community by ensuring access to informed dialogue and civic engagement,” said Kevin Barrett, President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
“We encourage residents and business leaders alike to attend and participate in shaping Shoreline’s future.”
Attendance is free, but advance registration is requested. Please RSVP by October 1, 2025.
