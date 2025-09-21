King County Women: spend a weekend exploring a career in Fire and EMS

Sunday, September 21, 2025


King County Women: Join King County EMS (King County Medic One) and host agency Seattle Fire Department along with over 12 other King County agencies to be immersed in a weekend of hands-on Fire and EMS activities, providing attendees an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire &/or EMS service.

This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region.
 Date/ Time: October 18 & 19, 2025, 0800-1700 both days
Host: Seattle Fire Department
Applications due: September 22, 2025
Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred

