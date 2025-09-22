Alphabet Resistance

Monday, September 22, 2025

Photo courtesy Alphabet Resistance

The Alphabet Resistance has been demonstrating regularly on the freeway overpass at NE 50th St in north Seattle.


They hold individual placards that spell out a message, then on cue, turn the placards around to display a different message.

Their next appearance:

Join *ALPHABET RESISTANCE on Tuesday September 23, 2025 from 4:00-5:00pm on the NE 50th St overpass, Seattle. America needs a million acts of courage. 🇺🇸


