Alphabet Resistance
Monday, September 22, 2025
|Photo courtesy Alphabet Resistance
The Alphabet Resistance has been demonstrating regularly on the freeway overpass at NE 50th St in north Seattle.
They hold individual placards that spell out a message, then on cue, turn the placards around to display a different message.
Their next appearance:
Join *ALPHABET RESISTANCE on Tuesday September 23, 2025 from 4:00-5:00pm on the NE 50th St overpass, Seattle. America needs a million acts of courage. 🇺🇸
