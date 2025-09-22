Photo courtesy Alphabet Resistance

The Alphabet Resistance has been demonstrating regularly on the freeway overpass at NE 50th St in north Seattle.







They hold individual placards that spell out a message, then on cue, turn the placards around to display a different message.





Their next appearance:





Join *ALPHABET RESISTANCE on Tuesday September 23, 2025 from 4:00-5:00pm on the NE 50th St overpass, Seattle. America needs a million acts of courage. 🇺🇸







