Newly reopened Recology Store takes hard to recycle items and lets you pay your bill
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Recology Store in Shoreline has reopened! The Recology Store is a neighborhood destination where you can Shop, Learn, and Recycle.
They accept in-person bill payments for your Recology services, carry sustainable goods to help reduce the waste in your daily life, and serve as a drop off station for Shoreline Residential customers to bring select hard to recycle materials that can’t go into your curbside bins.
- Hours: 10:00am – 5:00pm, Tuesday - Sunday
- Location: 15235 Aurora Ave N #102, Shoreline WA 98133
- Questions: store@recology.com
- 206-417-3877
Store Recycling Drop Off Limits:
- Fluorescent Bulbs: Limit 10 fluorescent bulbs and/or tubes per drop off. Unbroken bulbs only. Tubes must not exceed 4ft.
- Textiles: Limit 32 gallons of textiles per drop off. Must be bagged and clean (stains & rips ok, but must be free of mold, mildew & hazardous material). Pillows are NOT accepted.
- Hardcover Books: Limit 15 hardcover books per drop off. Books must be free of mold and mildew.
- Propane Cylinders: Limit 3 small propane canisters per drop off; only empty cans accepted and no tanks. 1lb size max and pure propane only.
- Styrofoam: Limit 32 gallons of Styrofoam per drop off. Accepted types are rigid Styrofoam blocks and clean Styrofoam take out containers. Items must be clean and dry, free of tape, labels, and excessive pen or crayon marks.
- Electronics: Limit 3 electronics/accessories per drop off. Item must be 2 x 2 x 2 ft or smaller & less than 60 lbs. Flat screen TVs accepted up to 40in wide. Working & non-working items ok.
- Small Appliances: Limit 3 small appliances per drop off. Item must be 2 x 2 x 2 ft or smaller & less than 60 lbs. Working & non-working items ok.
- Bicycles: Limit 3 bicycles per drop off. Bicycle inner tubes are not accepted. All other clean bicycles and bicycle parts are accepted.
- Car Seats: 3 car seats/booster seats per drop off. Seats must be stripped down to the plastic; removing all fabric, straps, and padding to be accepted.
- Batteries: ¼ gallon household batteries per drop off. Batteries must have both the positive and negative terminals covered with clear packing tape to be accepted. Damaged, swollen, and lead acid batteries are not accepted.
