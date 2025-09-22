Winter coat drive begins at The Works



It's time to start collecting warm coats! Last year, The Works was able to provide *722* new and used coats to students, all thanks to your donations!







You can bring new or gently used, clean coats to The Works: every Wednesday night between 6:30-8pm,

or leave donations outside the doors to the Transition Program on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 8:30am - 2pm (located in the building directly behind the Spartan Recreation Center),

or contact your school's PTA to ask where they are collecting donations!

The Works is located on the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155! Enter the north parking lot off of 1st Avenue NE (just south of the tennis/pickleball courts). Once in the parking lot, drive straight until you have to turn right. Then as you continue straight ahead, past the maintenance building, you'll see our blue door and the sign for The Works.

You can bring new or gently used, clean coats to The Works:

The Works is a free student clothing room that provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing and self-care items to Shoreline School District children. Shoreline families can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.