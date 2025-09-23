Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Home game @Kellogg courts
Edmonds Woodway 4 - Shorecrest 3
Singles
- Nalu Akiona (E) def. Ashton Johnson 7-5, 6-3,
- Zane Weber (S) def. Liam Milstead 6-4, 7-5,
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Erik Alsdorf 6-0, 6-0,
- Eli Agol (E) def.Nathaniel Skonier 1-6, 6-2, 10-5.
- Logan Rader-Teo Mahoney (E) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 6-1, 6-7(9), 10-2 ,
- Joe Menanno-Will Spear (E) def. Asher Martin-Micah Koehler 6-3, 6-1,
- Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler (S) def. Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis 6-3, 4-6, 10-8,
- Kazuki Stellmon-Davin Yoon (E) won 8-4.
0 comments:
Post a Comment