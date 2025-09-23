Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Boys tennis
9-22-2025
Home game @Kellogg courts
Edmonds Woodway 4 - Shorecrest 3

Singles
  1. Nalu Akiona (E) def. Ashton Johnson 7-5, 6-3, 
  2. Zane Weber (S) def. Liam Milstead 6-4, 7-5, 
  3. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Erik Alsdorf 6-0, 6-0, 
  4. Eli Agol (E) def.Nathaniel Skonier 1-6, 6-2, 10-5. 
Doubles
  1. Logan Rader-Teo Mahoney (E) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 6-1, 6-7(9), 10-2 , 
  2. Joe Menanno-Will Spear (E) def. Asher Martin-Micah Koehler 6-3, 6-1, 
  3. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler (S) def. Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis 6-3, 4-6, 10-8, 
  4. Kazuki Stellmon-Davin Yoon (E) won 8-4. 

