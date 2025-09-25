Kruckeberg Plant of the Week







Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Kruckeberg Botanic Garden









It has also been used as a traditional medicine for the treatment of colds, flus, and syphilis, by tribes like the Cherokee, and Iroquois.Type: Herbaceous perennial



Native Range: Eastern North America

Zone: 4 to 9

Height: 2.00 to 3.00 feet

Spread: 1.00 to 1.50 feet

Bloom Time: July to September

Bloom Description: Blue

Sun: Full sun to part shade

Water: Medium to wet

Maintenance: Low



Source



Location: Find the plant at the entry garden and trough in courtyard



Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Family: CampanulaceaeNative Range: Eastern North AmericaZone: 4 to 9Height: 2.00 to 3.00 feetSpread: 1.00 to 1.50 feetBloom Time: July to SeptemberBloom Description: BlueSun: Full sun to part shadeWater: Medium to wetMaintenance: LowLocation: Find the plant at the entry garden and trough in courtyardKruckeberg Botanic Garden

Plant of the weekCurrently blooming · purchase at the nurseryChosen byHeidi Koonz · KBG StaffThis perennial is native to North America, and is attractive to pollinators and hummingbirds.