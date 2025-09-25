Kruckeberg Plant of the Week

Lobelia siphilitica
Great Blue Lobelia

Chosen by
Heidi Koonz · KBG Staff

This perennial is native to North America, and is attractive to pollinators and hummingbirds. 

It has also been used as a traditional medicine for the treatment of colds, flus, and syphilis, by tribes like the Cherokee, and Iroquois.

Type: Herbaceous perennial
Family: Campanulaceae
Native Range: Eastern North America
Zone: 4 to 9
Height: 2.00 to 3.00 feet
Spread: 1.00 to 1.50 feet
Bloom Time: July to September
Bloom Description: Blue
Sun: Full sun to part shade
Water: Medium to wet
Maintenance: Low

Source

Location: Find the plant at the entry garden and trough in courtyard

