Kruckeberg Plant of the Week
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Currently blooming · purchase at the nursery
Lobelia siphilitica
Great Blue Lobelia
Chosen by
Heidi Koonz · KBG Staff
This perennial is native to North America, and is attractive to pollinators and hummingbirds.
It has also been used as a traditional medicine for the treatment of colds, flus, and syphilis, by tribes like the Cherokee, and Iroquois.
Family: Campanulaceae
Native Range: Eastern North America
Zone: 4 to 9
Height: 2.00 to 3.00 feet
Spread: 1.00 to 1.50 feet
Bloom Time: July to September
Bloom Description: Blue
Sun: Full sun to part shade
Water: Medium to wet
Maintenance: Low
Source
Location: Find the plant at the entry garden and trough in courtyard
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
