Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival (at Syre) needs teen volunteers



The Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival (at Syre) is back for another year on October 18, 2025.





This year, our soft opening for individuals with sensory or physical disabilities is at 1pm, and the carnival is open from 2pm to 6pm.





We are looking for teen volunteers (tweens OK if they have an adult sign up with them) for help before, during and after the event.





Sign up now, using the QR code or this link and if you can't volunteer, join us at the event! Admission is free, but there is a charge for game and food tickets. Tickets are 2/$1, and most games are 1 ticket to play.







