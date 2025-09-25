Standing up for others motivates Sunday sign-wavers



By Pamela Mieth Photos by Pam Cross

"Make a difference"







"Join us. You can make a difference," she added. Many of the just more than 40 area residents who showed up for the ongoing sign-waving events at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N. 205th St. echoed those sentiments in conversation and with their signs, and noted standing up for for people and principles under siege by the Trump administration is what keeps them coming.







The next scheduled sign-waving is Sunday, September 28, 2025 from 1-2pm at the same location. Extra signs are available to borrow.







Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, donations of food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local food bank.







"Everybody counts or nobody counts," said one flag-waving protestor to waiting cars and fellow sign-wavers as she led the way at a crosswalk during this weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.