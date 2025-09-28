Beginning genealogy course at Seattle Genealogical Society

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Curious about where to begin your genealogy journey? 

Wondering how to find the best records, evaluate evidence, and make sense of DNA results?

This fall, SGS is offering a Beginning Genealogy class designed to help if you are just getting started or want to sharpen your skills.

This class will help you build a strong foundation for your research.

Choose Your Series

  • Wednesday Mornings, Oct 15, 22, 29 & Nov 5, 2025 - 10:00–11:30am
  • Thursday Evenings, Oct 16, 23, 30 & Nov 6, 2025 - 7:00–8:30pm
  • Optional 5th Session: In-person library tour & one-on-one research help at SGS (week of Nov 10).

Fee: $80 (SGS members $60)
Register here: https://bit.ly/4pHRh5I
Taught by SGS instructor Cecellia Rogers.

Good Shepherd Center 4649 Sunnyside Ave N #302, Seattle, WA 98103


