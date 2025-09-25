Jobs: WSDOT Multimedia Designer (CC3)

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters

$58,627 – $78,863 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a creative and collaborative graphics professional to join our agency graphics team and be a leader in design excellence for transportation supporting the Northwest Region communications team.





In this role, you will play a key part in supporting WSDOT’s mission by conceptualizing, designing, and producing high-quality digital, multimedia, and print materials that clearly communicate complex transportation concepts to diverse audiences.





This position will work closely with the region communications team to partner with engineers, planners and executives to advise on effective visual strategies, develop compelling content, and ensure consistency with agency brand standards.



