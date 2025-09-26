Pedaling Relief Project delivers 300 pounds of food donated by Safeway to the North Helpline food bank

Friday, September 26, 2025

The Pedaling Relief Project of the Cascade Bicycle Club dropped off 300 lbs of food from the Safeway on Roosevelt & Gopuff to the North Helpline food bank. 

PRP organizes teams of volunteers who use bicycles and electric bikes pulling cargo trailers to rescue and collect donated food from farmers markets, grocery stores, and other locations and delivers them to local food access organizations.


North Helpline is a busy social service agency that operates two food banks - one in Lake City and one at Bitter Lake.


Posted by DKH at 10:07 PM
