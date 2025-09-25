Letter to the Editor: YES on Prop 1
Thursday, September 25, 2025
When I walk my neighborhood, I talk to neighbors and I see police patrolling our streets. This gives me a sense of safety.
I am concerned about more than safety; I know prices are rising. Everything is more expensive. In 2022 coffee was $5.25 per pound today it is $7.24; ground beef was $4.79 in 2022 and $6.25 today; sugar was $.71 a pound in 2022 and is now $1.04, a 12 oz latte has gone up $1.07 in the last four years a 23.01%. The same inflation impacts the city.
The impact of rising costs on city services might be easier to see if there was some sudden change – the streetlights are off, or the parks are closed, or like Edmonds where signs say the parks are not going to be maintained and could be sold.
The employees and elected officials, our dedicated public servants, make accommodations—delaying or not filling open positions, reducing maintenance and supplies, taking on additional roles and responsibilities, reducing travel and training. It becomes a slow drip, drip, drip of service reductions.
No one thinks the city is immune from the cost increases.
The city applied to FEMA for bomb cyclone expenses; FEMA denied the request and the city paid out of reserves. We cannot know when the next emergency will happen. We count on the city to respond to protect us.
Unanticipated expenses happen. Dispatch costs rose from about $96,000 dollars to $284,000. However, when you call 911 you expect an answer. It is an essential service.
Prop 1 is not an expansion; it is how we pay for the services we have now.
Safety is what our city is built on. Vote Yes on Prop 1. Keep us LFP Strong.
LFPStrong-Yes on Prop 1.
Sarah Phillips
I am concerned about more than safety; I know prices are rising. Everything is more expensive. In 2022 coffee was $5.25 per pound today it is $7.24; ground beef was $4.79 in 2022 and $6.25 today; sugar was $.71 a pound in 2022 and is now $1.04, a 12 oz latte has gone up $1.07 in the last four years a 23.01%. The same inflation impacts the city.
The impact of rising costs on city services might be easier to see if there was some sudden change – the streetlights are off, or the parks are closed, or like Edmonds where signs say the parks are not going to be maintained and could be sold.
The employees and elected officials, our dedicated public servants, make accommodations—delaying or not filling open positions, reducing maintenance and supplies, taking on additional roles and responsibilities, reducing travel and training. It becomes a slow drip, drip, drip of service reductions.
No one thinks the city is immune from the cost increases.
The city applied to FEMA for bomb cyclone expenses; FEMA denied the request and the city paid out of reserves. We cannot know when the next emergency will happen. We count on the city to respond to protect us.
Unanticipated expenses happen. Dispatch costs rose from about $96,000 dollars to $284,000. However, when you call 911 you expect an answer. It is an essential service.
Prop 1 is not an expansion; it is how we pay for the services we have now.
Safety is what our city is built on. Vote Yes on Prop 1. Keep us LFP Strong.
LFPStrong-Yes on Prop 1.
Sarah Phillips
Lake Forest Park
0 comments:
Post a Comment