Fish culvert project on Ballinger Way/SR 104 delayed by rain

Culvert work site before it rained

Photo by David Carlos

SR 104/Ballinger Way is now expected to remain closed through October 31, 2025 to complete the fish barrier removal project along Lyon Creek.

We’re working to understand all the factors that led to water accumulating in the work zone.



We are also expecting roughly four weeks of overnight single lane closures in November around 35th Avenue Northeast. This work will allow for the completion of sewer work on local streets near SR 104. It is possible that final paving around the new culvert structure on SR 104 and adjacent local streets could be delayed into spring 2026, depending on the weather.



We know project delays can create frustration, but we are committed to building a high-quality project that improves fish passage in the area as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience as we finish construction.

Last weekend’s rains overwhelmed primary and secondary pumps, causing water to build within the work zone stretching across SR 104. Crews responded over the weekend to remove the excess water, but the site will take several more days to dry enough for work on the new fish passage to continue.The contractor for this project is adding additional pumping capacity and other measures to prevent flooding during any future wet weather.