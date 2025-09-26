Stewardship Foundation presents tree painting to City of Lake Forest Park

Celebrating Urban Trees at Red Sky Gallery

LFPSF Board & Advisory Board members with the tree painting

which will be displayed at City Hall





Artist Jannelle Loewen shares her inspiration for painting trees

Art Inspired by Loss and Connection



LFP Mayor Tom French thanking LFPSF President Kim Josund for the painting

Honoring the City’s Commitment to Trees



As a gesture of gratitude, the Stewardship Foundation presented one of Loewen's paintings to the City of Lake Forest Park. President Kim Josund made the presentation to Mayor Tom French, expressing appreciation for the City's steadfast environmental leadership. She also encouraged the City to continue prioritizing urban forest protection and to seek innovative solutions for mitigating tree loss and addressing climate change.





Kim Josund, Mayor Tom French and artist Jannelle Loewen

in front of the painting gifted to the City

The Board selected Loewen’s painting titled “Growing to the Sun,” which depicts a single, majestic conifer tree. This artwork was chosen for its embodiment of the strength, resilience, and grandeur of Lake Forest Park’s large trees. The uplifting image draws the eye upward along the trunk, as the mighty tree reaches for a blue sky. The painting will be displayed in the City Hall lobby, serving as a lasting reminder of the vital role trees play in the community and as an inspiration to uphold and strengthen local tree protections.



--Story and Photos from Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation



Attendees enjoyed drinks and dessert while admiring the featured works of artist Jannelle Loewen, whose captivating tree paintings are showcased at the gallery throughout September.Kim Josund, the current President of the Stewardship Foundation, addressed the guests with a brief but heartfelt message about the organization’s mission and the crucial role urban trees play in the community. She described the Stewardship Foundation as a dedicated local environmental advocacy group that has actively protected and restored Lake Forest Park’s natural resources—including its remarkable tree canopy—for over 24 years.According to the 2024 iTree Assessment, the City of Lake Forest Park boasts an impressive estimated average tree canopy coverage exceeding 50%. As Kim noted, “Forest” is the City’s middle name.This thriving urban forest did not happen by accident. It is the result of years of hard work, strategic planning, foresight, and the unwavering dedication of City staff, elected officials, and citizen volunteers.The Stewardship Foundation’s efforts focus on vital issues such as water quality, habitat for salmon and wildlife, parks and open spaces, and strategies to mitigate climate change. Each of these priorities ultimately connects back to the importance of protecting large trees. Beyond their ecological and economic benefits, these trees offer intangible yet essential contributions to the physical and emotional health and well-being of the community—demonstrating that trees are fundamental to quality of life in Lake Forest Park.