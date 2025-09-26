Bear Gulch fire continues to burn in Olympic National Park

Lake Cushman and the Bear Gulch Fire

Courtesy WA FireWire

As of September 25, 2025, the Bear Gulch Fire is burning in Mason County, Washington, primarily within Olympic National Park near Lake Cushman.





Smoke from this wildfire has also been contributing to reduced air quality in the Puget Sound region, including Seattle and surrounding areas.





Smoky sunset

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Some of the smoke has been making its way to Puget Sound, distorting sunsets, and putting a layer of haze on the ground.





As of September 25, 2025, the Bear Gulch Fire has burned approximately 19,980 acres and is 5% contained.



Firefighters are implementing a full suppression strategy, using ground crews, sprinkler systems, structure protection wraps, and aerial bucket drops to limit the fire’s spread.



The steep, rugged terrain and unstable burning debris have slowed progress, but cooler temperatures and rising humidity are expected to help containment efforts in the coming days.



Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders remain in effect for Staircase Campground, with an evacuation warning for Cushman Ridge, south of Dry Creek Trail.



Residents in this area have been instructed to leave immediately with essential belongings, family members, and pets.









Wildfires on the Olympic Peninsula are unusual and authorities continue to express concern about this one.The fire is situated in challenging mountainous terrain, which has made firefighting efforts more difficult.