Five LFP council positions are on the ballot - come hear from candidates at public forum Tuesday October 7, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The 2023 LFP council candidate forum at Third Place Commons.
Photo by Mike Remarcke

The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County will present a free public forum featuring candidates for the Lake Forest Park City Council on Tuesday October 7, 2025 at 6:30pm at Third Place Commons in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Each candidate appearing on the November 2025 ballot has been invited to participate. In addition to the regularly scheduled election for positions 1,3,5, and 7, candidates for Position 2 will also be on the ballot because of the untimely passing of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi. The successful candidate will fulfill the remainder of Ms. Bodi’s term on the City Council.

Lake Forest Park voters and interested community members are encouraged to attend. Questions from the audience will be solicited.

The League of Women Voters is a national nonpartisan political grassroots organization that works to empower voters and defend democracy.

More information about the League of Women Voters can be found at lwvskc.org. For more information about this forum contact VoterServices@lwvskc.org


