New artwork at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Thursday, September 25, 2025
|Artwork at the Shoreline Farmers Market
This is actually a wrap!
The Shoreline Farmers Market brings regional farmers, producers, and artisans together with the community. They offer fresh, local food in a welcoming space that supports education, inclusion, and the growth of small businesses.
In early Spring, they commissioned Seattle-area artist and muralist Jen Vickers to create a piece of art for our storage container that visually represented our mission, and - wow - did she exceed our expectations.
However, due to no access to water or power at the market site, we ran into several obstacles preventing the mural from being painted onto our storage container.
Enter Wicked Wraps, who quickly found a creative solution to install the mural while upholding the integrity of the art.
Special thanks to the City of Shoreline for supporting this project and continuing to create a “Welcoming Place for All”.
This truly was a collaborative effort, and our hearts are full. A huge heartfelt “thank you” from the SFM to all involved in completing this project and adding a much-needed pop of color to our community hub.
Enter Wicked Wraps, who quickly found a creative solution to install the mural while upholding the integrity of the art.
Special thanks to the City of Shoreline for supporting this project and continuing to create a “Welcoming Place for All”.
This truly was a collaborative effort, and our hearts are full. A huge heartfelt “thank you” from the SFM to all involved in completing this project and adding a much-needed pop of color to our community hub.
This is YOUR market, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!
See you Saturday, at the 192nd Park n Ride, 10am to 2pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment