The secret power of math - Counted Out film viewing Friday October 3, 2025 7pm at Shorewood Theater



"Counted Out" is a documentary that explores today's most pressing crises — political polarization, racial bias, social injustice, economic inequality, climate change, and the pandemic — through the overlooked lens of mathematics.



The film argues that math silently shapes nearly every aspect of modern life, from who we date to the news we consume, the elections we influence, and the opportunities available to us.





Yet, most people remain unaware of this hidden system or lack the numeric literacy to engage with it. The film highlights that understanding math is not just an academic skill but a key determinant of social and economic power.





Through personal stories, expert insights, and real-world examples, “Counted Out” shows the dangers of maintaining a culture where many people claim they are “not math people” and where math proficiency declines as students age.





It calls for a vision of America where everyone can understand and shape the mathematical forces driving society.



