Autumn Leaves Paint & Sip at Copperworks Kenmore October 1, 2025
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Copperworks Kenmore’s Paint & Sip series invites guests to drink up, paint away, and see what happens when craft cocktails are combined with canvas art.
Guided by returning artist Brooke Westlund, guests will create an autumn masterpiece on an 11" X 14" canvas.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 1, 2025 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm
WHERE: Copperworks Kenmore* 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028. Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail
*Copperworks Kenmore is a cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place owned and operated by Copperworks Distilling Co.
De La Soil is a farm-to-kitchen concept housed within Copperworks and will be open for bites during the Paint & Sip event!
COST: $40 PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
What's Included:
Drinks are not included in the ticket price. Seats are limited, so advance registration is recommended.
Note: Guests will not receive a physical ticket for this event. Names will be on the registration list. Please retain the email confirmation.
