Cross Country: Shorecrest hosted meet at Hamlin Park

Student-created logo The Shorecrest Cross Country team hosted our home meet at Hamlin Park on September 25, 2025.





The competing schools included Sultan, Meadowdale, Everett, and Kamiak.





The team finished first overall with the top two girls being Shorecrest runners. Both girls are sophomores and have an impressive mix of spirit, athleticism, and perseverance!



The boys' varsity race was one of the most suspenseful in recent Shorecrest history with the top three teams finishing one point apart.





Shorecrest came out on top with 50 points, Meadowdale with 51 points and Kamiak with 52 points.



Three of the top 10 boys in the junior varsity race were from Shorecrest with the team placing second overall.



Our next meet will be Saturday, October 4th at the Hoka 29th John Payne Cross Country Invitational in Tacoma. With 122 high school teams currently on the roster, it should be an exciting meet!



Kelly Hjelle

Shorecrest Cross Country assistant Coach







