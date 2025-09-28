Business Spotlight: Always Summer Ice Cream Café – Where Summer Never Ends





From handcrafted small-batch flavors like Creamy Cardamom Pistachio and Rose Chocolate Swirl to artfully brewed espresso drinks, this café radiates warmth, creativity, and community spirit.





Founded by long-time designers turned café creators, Always Summer is built as an “ongoing experiment in joy” a place where neighbors, families, and friends can gather, connect, and indulge in moments that feel like summer all year long.



Q & A with Always Summer Ice Cream Café



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: We’re fresh, yet strongly rooted: Always Summer opened our doors to the community on March 12, 2025 — a new place for gathering, delighting the senses, and tasting joy one sip / scoop at a time.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?



A: As founders who’ve spent over 20 years designing products, services, and spaces, Always Summer isn’t just a café — we built it as a living love letter to craft and creativity. We saw a world growing heavy and yearned to build something light: a place that feels like sunlight, flavor, and welcome. From the way a sundae is composed, to the hum of espresso machines, to the selection of joyful staff — every detail is designed to spark delight. Our signature flavors—like Creamy Cardamom Pistachio and Rose Chocolate Swirl—blend nostalgia with surprise, global with local, and comfort with adventure. Always Summer isn’t a business; it’s an ongoing experiment in joy.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



A: Located in Lake Forest Park, Always Summer is a bright haven offering handcrafted, small-batch artisanal ice cream and expertly brewed coffee. Whether it’s a heartwarming latte, a playful sorbet, or a sundae made for sharing, we care deeply about sensory experience: flavor, texture, warmth, visual beauty, and memorability.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



A: We want Always Summer to feel like a bright reprieve — a place where summer never truly ends. From the warm greeting at the door to the careful ways cups are poured and details are arranged, we aim for every interaction to spark joy, ease, and a touch of the unexpected. Because we believe that crafted with care and made with love isn’t just a slogan—it’s what people feel when they sit down, take a breath, and savor that first spoonful.





Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?



A: We live here too. As Lake Forest Park residents, we’ve partnered with schools, parent-teacher associations, and neighborhood groups for fundraisers, scholarships, and community events. We believe joy shared is joy magnified, and every scoop we give or fundraiser we host is a chance to honor that.



Connect with Always Summer Ice Cream Café

17171 Bothell Way NE, Ste A140, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

+1 (206) 644-2491

alwayssummercafe.com

alwayssummercafeco@gmail.com





Tucked into the heart of Lake Forest Park, Always Summer Ice Cream Café is more than just a spot for ice cream or coffee, it’s a space designed to spark joy.