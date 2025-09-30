Hands Around Green Lake: Embracing Our Democracy and Community - Saturday October 4, 2025
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Green Lake Park, 7201 East Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98115
Arrive by 2:30pm. Silent circle begins at 3:00pm.
Please bus/bike/walk/carpool. Bring your friends! Volunteers needed! Help us spread the word! Hands Around Greenlake
Recent news and events bring mounting fear that we may be heading into a time of authoritarianism, political violence, and even military occupation of our city.
As political rhetoric becomes increasingly heated many are uncertain what to think or do. Let’s create an occasion to dial down the intensity, remind ourselves of the values we stand for, and find peace and strength in community.
All are welcome for this joyful, peaceful event. Bring your T-shirts, songs, sidewalk chalk, and creativity to shout the values you are holding tight for our Seattle community. Come feel our power as a community, standing strong together.
Learn more here and sign up to volunteer.
Come join us in holding hands around Green Lake in a giant embrace of our democracy and community, Saturday, October 4th at 2:30pm.
We’ll unite in a moment of silence and solidarity, and we’ll celebrate the values we stand for with signs, song, and dance.
Let’s show the world what Seattle resilience looks like at one of our most beloved city parks!
Questions? greenlakerising@pm.me
