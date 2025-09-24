Art exhibition for G.G. Silverman - Artist in Residence at The Cottage

G.G. Silverman has been the Artist in Residence at the Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park during September.

"Artifacts from a Future Disaster"





From the artist's page:





"This project takes reclaimed items that would otherwise end up in landfills, and reimagines them as limestone crusted artifacts of a modern flood—what may come as the result of catastrophic rising sea levels.



"The sculptures and mixed media pieces will mainly utilize children’s toys, children’s clothing, baby name books, and other items like plastic bags and plastic bottles to create a haunting installation that calls our attention to what may be lost if we don’t take action against climate change. In addressing our future grief now, will we be inspired to change?"