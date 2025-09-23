Children's performer Nancy Stewart at The Commons Saturday September 27, 2025

Sing, wiggle, and buzz along with local legend Nancy Stewart!





Saturday September 27, 2025 at 1pm on the Commons Stage





Back by popular demand, this award-winning singer, songwriter, and creator of Sing With Our Kids brings joyful music and movement to families with little ones.





Don’t miss this fun, interactive concert for kids (and grown-ups too)!



Then, stay for a community sing-along of Happy Birthday as we celebrate 25 years of Third Place Commons with cake and balloons! So fun!





The Commons is on the upper floor in the main building at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.



