Children's performer Nancy Stewart at The Commons Saturday September 27, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025


🎶 Sing, wiggle, and buzz along with local legend Nancy Stewart!

Saturday September 27, 2025 at 1pm on the Commons Stage

Back by popular demand, this award-winning singer, songwriter, and creator of Sing With Our Kids brings joyful music and movement to families with little ones.

Don’t miss this fun, interactive concert for kids (and grown-ups too)!

Then, stay for a community sing-along of Happy Birthday as we celebrate 25 years of Third Place Commons with cake and balloons! So fun!

The Commons is on the upper floor in the main building at Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.


Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  