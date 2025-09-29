Ridgecrest Books: Dress in your witchiest best for author Jessixa Bagley October 5, 2025 at 11am



Tiny graphic novel enthusiasts and novice witches please take note! Jessixa Bagley, creator of the most adorable witchy graphic novel of all time, will be joining us on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 11am!





We'll all be dressed in our witchiest best and we encourage anyone who feels so inspired to join us! Jessixa will read a bit, draw a bit, and answer lots of questions!









Jessixa is a two-time Washington State Book Award recipient; first in 2016 for her debut picture book, Boats for Papa, and again in 2024 for her graphic novel, Duel.





Jessixa also received a 2018 Ezra Jack Keats Honor Award for picture book Laundry Day. Many of her books are Junior Library Guild Selections.







