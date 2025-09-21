West Coast Health Alliance raises concerns about federal recommendations for childhood vaccines
Sunday, September 21, 2025
|Alliance governors
Top: Gavin Newsom - CA; Bob Ferguson - WA
Lower: Tina Kotek - OR; Josh Green, MD - HI
The Alliance is concerned that these updated and proposed ACIP recommendations will limit parental choice and access to critical vaccines, particularly among vulnerable children.
The recommendations disproportionately affect children who receive vaccines through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which only allows access to vaccines administered in line with ACIP guidelines.
The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) is assessing the impacts this may have for children on Apple Health in Washington State.
ACIP presented no new safety data to justify changing vaccine recommendations for MMRV in children under four or hepatitis B given at birth.
ACIP presented no new safety data to justify changing vaccine recommendations for MMRV in children under four or hepatitis B given at birth.
Despite this lack of evidence, their recommendations eliminate parents' ability to choose vaccine types or schedules.
More information here
“These recommendations make it harder for families to get a vaccine that the science says is safe and effective,” said Governor Bob Ferguson.
“This sets an alarming precedent about how this committee will be making recommendations. Washington will continue to advocate for public health policies based on sound science.”
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment