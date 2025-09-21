West Coast Health Alliance raises concerns about federal recommendations for childhood vaccines

Alliance governors

Top: Gavin Newsom - CA; Bob Ferguson - WA

Lower: Tina Kotek - OR; Josh Green, MD - HI The West Coast Health Alliance has reviewed the most recent recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) regarding the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine, as well as the proposed—though tabled—recommendations on the hepatitis B vaccine.





The recommendations disproportionately affect children who receive vaccines through the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which only allows access to vaccines administered in line with ACIP guidelines.





The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) is assessing the impacts this may have for children on Apple Health in Washington State.



ACIP presented no new safety data to justify changing vaccine recommendations for MMRV in children under four or hepatitis B given at birth.









“These recommendations make it harder for families to get a vaccine that the science says is safe and effective,” said Governor Bob Ferguson. “This sets an alarming precedent about how this committee will be making recommendations. Washington will continue to advocate for public health policies based on sound science.”

Despite this lack of evidence, their recommendations eliminate parents' ability to choose vaccine types or schedules.





The Alliance is concerned that these updated and proposed ACIP recommendations will limit parental choice and access to critical vaccines, particularly among vulnerable children.