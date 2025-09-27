Native Plant workshop at Shoreline library October 4, 2025
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Saturday, October 4, 1:30-2:30pm
Cost: FREE
For adults.
Registration is not required.
Join an engaging talk and video presentation about native plants, those that naturally occur in our region.
There are many compelling reasons to consider dedicating garden space to these vital, yet often overlooked, plants that play a crucial role in supporting native wildlife and pollinators.
Presented by Lynn Putnam, Certified Oregon Naturalist. Her yard was a Certified Backyard Habitat.
