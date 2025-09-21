Theatre Review: A Fox on the Fairway - a show that leaves you smiling long after the curtain falls

By Ken Ludwig

September 19 - October 12, 2025

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Directed by David Alan Morrison

Theatre Review by Kindle Carpp

Front Row: Megan McDermott (Louise), Krista Marken (Pamela), Thomas A. Glass (Dickie) Back Row: Brandon Jepson (Justin), Boyd Morrison (Bingham), Ingrid Sanai Buron (Muriel) Photo by Dale Sutton



A Fox on the Fairway is an absolute delight from start to finish. The play sparkles with clever, witty dialogue, and the cast delivers the material with perfect comedic timing. Each actor was fully committed to their role, and it was obvious that they were having just as much fun on stage as the audience was watching them. That joy was infectious, making the experience all the more enjoyable.



While every member of the cast was excellent, a few performances deserve special mention.



Krista Marken, who played Pamela, made a triumphant return to the stage after an extended hiatus. She came back swinging with a standout performance that elevated the entire production. She commanded attention whenever she was on stage, striking just the right balance of humor and presence.



Thomas A. Glass as Dickie was another highlight—delivering the perfect “villain you love to hate.” His performance was wonderfully over-the-top in all the right ways, and he kept the audience laughing while rooting against him.Altogether, this production of A Fox on the Fairway is a testament to the talent, energy, and chemistry of the cast. It’s a show that leaves you smiling long after the curtain falls.