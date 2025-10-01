Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park - Court Clerk

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

City of Lake Forest Park
Court Clerk
Salary $27.46 - $36.61 per hour

Under the direction of the Court Administrator, performs a variety of technical, clerical, and administrative duties to assist the court in the adjudication of criminal and civil matters. 

The Court Clerk is responsible for providing assistance to the public, supporting court operational and reporting requirements, performing accounting functions, and maintaining accurate data entry in all court software. 

Duties require the ability to manage a high-volume caseload and be extremely organized to meet deadlines with minimal supervision. Responsibilities have a significant impact on the department's operations and customer satisfaction. 

This position is scheduled to work Monday - Friday and is not eligible for remote work. 



