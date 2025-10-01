What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 1 - 7
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From tool treasure hunts and fresh market finds to spooky storytime, harvest celebrations, and even a book club with no homework, Shoreline is full of community events you won’t want to miss this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fall Tool Sale at Shoreline Tool Library
Saturday, October 4
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
The Fall Tool Sale is happening at the Shoreline Tool Library on Saturday. All offers on tools (thousands of 'em) and art supplies from Seattle ReCreative will be happily accepted. Baked goods and an inventory of bikes will be available at a fixed price. If you join the tool library community or renew your membership at the event, you'll get a coupon for 15% off at the Reuse Materials Store!
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, October 4
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Stroll through the market, discover new and returning vendors, enjoy live music, and connect with your community. Meet local farmers and savor the freshest local foods around. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome — including friendly, leashed dogs! Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, we can't wait to see you. Visit us on foot, by car, bus, Link light rail, bike, or any other mode of transportation. Free parking is available on-site. We're dedicated to making fresh, local food accessible to everyone. EBT/SNAP accepted. SNAP Market Match: DOUBLE your dollars. Many vendors accept WIC & Senior FMNP benefits
Jessixa Bagley, author of "Jazzy the Witch in Broom Doom" at Ridgecrest Books
Sunday, October 5
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ridgecrest Books
Local author and artist, Jessixa Bagley, will be here on October 5th to help us kick off spooky season with her adorable and utterly delightful new graphic novel, "Jazzy the Witch in Broom Doom" about a young witch who struggles to fit in. We'll be opening up a couple of minutes early that day so folks can get settled in before the event. Grab yourself and your family Sunday brunch at the food truck, wear your witchiest outfits, and join us here at the bookstore!
Harvest Moon Celebrations at T&C
Sunday, October 5
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Join us for a festive afternoon of fall flavors, community, and the bounty of the season. Summer’s sandy footprints are firmly behind us, the leaves are turning, bonfires are snapping, and there’s a wisp of pumpkin spice in the air. That must mean it's almost time for our Harvest Moon Celebrations! Harvest Moon traditions are all about growth, connection, and community, and that’s exactly what we'll be sharing in our markets. Bring the whole family - it's time to celebrate fall, y'all!
Bring Your Own Book Club
Monday, October 6
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Have you always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit? Are you tired of assigned reading? Then this casual book discussion group is for you! Bring what you are currently reading and leave with recommendations. Instead of discussing a single book, talk about books you’ve loved, books you’ve hated and books you want to read! New members always welcome. Registration not required.
Getting the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home
Tuesday, October 7
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
Join real estate agent and attorney Laura Henderson for a free presentation and refreshments at Laurel Cove in Shoreline. Laura will provide a complete walk-through of the home sales process, including tips for selling on a short timeline, strategies for addressing deferred maintenance with equity, and the benefits of selling—even after moving into a senior living community. Attendees will leave with professional advice, practical strategies to save time, and insights on achieving maximum profit. Laura specializes in helping seniors maximize net proceeds through her strong negotiation skills and full-service approach, including home cleaning, staging, and photography to help homes shine.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
