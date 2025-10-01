Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Meadowdale

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Boys tennis
9/30/2025 
Shorecrest 4 Meadowdale 0

Singles:
  1. Ashton Johnson(S) def. Alex Schatz 6-0, 6-0
  2. Zane Weber (S) played Caleb Angeles 6-4, 5-2, DNF
  3. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Conor Bartell 6-0, 6-0
  4. Nathaniel Skonier (S) player Dylan Nguyen 6-4 , 0-1 DNF
Doubles:
  1. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Lance Moua-Taylor Wyckoff 4-6, 6-1, 10-4
  2. Asher Martin-Micah Koehler def. Kai Rowse-Kyong Oh 6-1, 6-1
  3. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler played Henry Hagen-Nikos Karnikis 5-0 DNF

Did Not Finish due to inclement weather. There will be no makeup for the unfinished matches.

Coach Rob Mann

Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  