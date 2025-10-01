Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Meadowdale
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Shorecrest 4 Meadowdale 0
Singles:
Did Not Finish due to inclement weather. There will be no makeup for the unfinished matches.
Coach Rob Mann
Singles:
- Ashton Johnson(S) def. Alex Schatz 6-0, 6-0
- Zane Weber (S) played Caleb Angeles 6-4, 5-2, DNF
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Conor Bartell 6-0, 6-0
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) player Dylan Nguyen 6-4 , 0-1 DNF
- Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Lance Moua-Taylor Wyckoff 4-6, 6-1, 10-4
- Asher Martin-Micah Koehler def. Kai Rowse-Kyong Oh 6-1, 6-1
- Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler played Henry Hagen-Nikos Karnikis 5-0 DNF
Did Not Finish due to inclement weather. There will be no makeup for the unfinished matches.
Coach Rob Mann
0 comments:
Post a Comment