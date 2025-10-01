Youth Activities with Continuing Education: Creativity, Skills, and Fun After School

Looking for after-school activities that do more than just fill time? Shoreline College Continuing Education is offering youth classes that spark creativity, build confidence, and keep kids and teens moving!





With options in art, athletics, dance, and music, Shoreline’s youth programs offer something for every interest. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention, and students leave with new skills and plenty of confidence.





Move to the Beat with Hip Hop

Kids can learn rhythm, coordination, and confidence on the dance floor in our Hip Hop class. It’s high-energy, fun, and a great way to express creativity through movement. Ages 14 +





Build Teamwork in Basketball Camp

Dribble, pass, shoot! Our Basketball Camp helps players sharpen their skills, develop teamwork, and grow a love for the game. Perfect for kids who want to stay active and make new friends.





Get Creative with Mosaic Art

Students can explore the colorful world of Mosaic Art, learning techniques to turn glass pieces into one-of-a-kind designs. It’s hands-on, artistic, and a perfect outlet for self-expression.





Capture your Furry Friends in Pet Portraits

Young artists can bring their pets to life on canvas in Pet Portraits, a class that blends drawing and painting techniques to celebrate the animals they love most.





Learn the Language of Music with Piano Lessons

In small-group Piano Lessons, kids will explore rhythm, notation, and early keyboard training with expert guidance. These sessions help build focus, discipline, and a lifelong love of music.





Give your child the chance to create, move, and grow—right here at Shoreline College!















