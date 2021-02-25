Artworks donations so successful that organizer Billy King wants more this Saturday

North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks

accepting art works Saturday noon to 2pm

Lake Forest Park artist Billy King organized an art drive for art works to hang in the new North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks.





At the drive, held Saturday, February 20, 2021, Billy was hoping for 124 works of art - two for each resident room in the facility.





We received 150 donated works of art! Can you believe it! I'm still getting calls from people wanting to make additional donations.





Billy said that local artists stepped up to help but most of the donations were from seniors looking to downsize - and happy to find a good home for their cherished pieces.





With that success, Billy now has larger ambitions - and he's counting on our readers to help.





Wow! Shoreline Area News casts a wide net, as I was still getting phone calls about the project days after. So we are going to do it one. More. Time.





Homeless Art Drop Off #2

Saturday, February 27, 2021 from Noon - 2pm

North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks

16357 Aurora North, cross street 165th





"Billy says: Bring art any size Ready to Hang. Yes those pieces in the back of the closet, in storage, surplused.





"62 Units of Homeless Housing seek art esp. from Local Artists and Residents





"It's a big facility, not only housing but several common areas, a kitchen and dining area, reception, etc. Formerly the Oaks Senior living facility. Last weekend we had 150 artworks delivered. With this coming weekend's collection there should be art throughout the facility. See you there...."





If you have questions, text Billy.





Billy King

Wm V King

billyking.com

206.340.8881 for text







