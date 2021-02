Update: SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit

STRIDE busses will run from Bothell to transit hubs



It’s not too late to visit our online open house





Explore our preliminary design in our interactive map and detailed roll plots, sign up for the online public meeting in your city in early March and learn what’s next for the project.





The online open house is open through March 11, 2021 and is available in



and is available in English Spanish and Simplified Chinese





Concept drawings for Bothell transit center

Online open house last summer



Thank you to those who visited our online open house and shared your feedback between July 17 and Aug. 23, 2020. Thank you to those who visited our online open house and shared your feedback between July 17 and Aug. 23, 2020.











: visit our online open house and sign up for online public meetings!