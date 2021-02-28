Update: SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit
Sunday, February 28, 2021
It’s not too late to visit our online open house!
Explore our preliminary design in our interactive map and detailed roll plots, sign up for the online public meeting in your city in early March and learn what’s next for the project.
The online open house is open through March 11, 2021 and is available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese.
|Concept drawings for Bothell transit center
Online open house last summer
Thank you to those who visited our online open house and shared your feedback between July 17 and Aug. 23, 2020.
Over 2,905 people visited our English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese sites. See PDF copies of the online open house (4 MB) on the project website and check out our high -level (380 kB) or detailed summary (24 MB) for key takeaways from what we heard from you.
Get the summary
See what’s new on our project website
We’ve posted some new materials on our project website to share our latest design and community engagement goals for the coming months. Check out our updated project map (2 MB) and read our Community Engagement Guide (4 MB) to understand how you can get involved in the project, today and into the future.
