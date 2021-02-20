Lake Forest Park police join forces with UW police to raise money for Special Olympics

Lt. Zanella 2019 Polar Plunge

Lake Forest Park police have supported the Special Olympics for years, with multiple events each year to raise money for the cause.





This year Lieutenant Diego Zanella is again spearheading the project for LFP.





Some weeks ago, University of Washington Police Department (UWPD) Sergeant “Willy” Bergin and Zanella decided that their two police departments could combine forces to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Washington.





Special Olympics is a global movement of people who are trying to create a new world of inclusion and community, where every person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability.





Zanella talked about the changes to this year's events.





"Usually, the Polar Plunge is one of the top fundraising events that supports Special Olympics. We get together, we decide where to plunge, we raise money… and we jump in freezing waters!

'This year, due to Covid-19, the organizers decided that, although we may be miles apart, we can still come together virtually and “SIGN UP, SPLASH, and SHARE.”









Chief Harden and Zanella, and UWPD officers and cadets, will participate in the event, which is scheduled on February 22-26, 2021 and the money raised between the two police departments will go entirely to Special Olympics to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout Washington state. See the video https://polarplungewa.com/ to find out how to Plunge virtually!Chief Harden and Zanella, and UWPD officers and cadets, will participate in the event,and the money raised between the two police departments will go entirely to Special Olympics to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout Washington state.





'We are not sure yet how we are going to “splash” although it appeals to me to throw a bucket of cold water at my Chief… for charity of course!'



Fundraising page here https://impact.sowa.org/team/339070 for Team UW Police and Lake Forest Park Police





People can make online donations on our team fundraising page or mail a donation directly to Special Olympics Washington at Special Olympics Washington, C/O Polar Plunge, 2815 Second Ave, Suite 370, Seattle, WA 98121 (please be sure to include our team name with the donation!).















